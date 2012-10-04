Nick Slater

Woodshop 2.0 Font

Woodshop 2.0 Font
Apparently, my background was too similar to another amazing designer. So out of respect and not to cause drama I am just going to re-upload this image. Like I said before I am revising my font and adding a few new styles.
Cheers to you all and I apologize for any frustration.

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
