John Choura

Defying Gravity Type Idea 2

John Choura
John Choura
Hire Me
  • Save
Defying Gravity Type Idea 2 defying gravity biola nmc
Download color palette

Centered the G compositionally, and flipped the colors on the G's. Im thinking of doing a photoshoot of people mysteriously floating.

Ca36fe32e7fc14b187202d5103e44709
Rebound of
Defying Gravity Type Idea 1
By John Choura
View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
John Choura
John Choura
Professional designer, amatuer human
Hire Me

More by John Choura

View profile
    • Like