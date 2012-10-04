Walpurgis Night- Lighting Our World kids book

My book launch for Lighting Our World is coming up Thurs. Oct. 18, 6:30-8:00pm at Toronto Public Library, York Woods Branch, 1785 Finch Ave. West, Toronto. Myself and the writer Catherine Rodina will be there along with some of the original art and tons of activities for kids including face painting, lantern-making, henna and more. I'll be there just for the candy.

Here's an illustration of Sweden's Walpurgis night, originally connected to Catholic saints, witch sabbaths, and Viking rites of Spring - hence little girls dressed up as witches. It has a totally fascinating history.

If you'd like to see more pics from the book I've more up on my blog.