Bob Motown

WIP Watercolor

Bob Motown
Bob Motown
  • Save
WIP Watercolor watercolor painting chief horse headdress feathers drawing wip
Download color palette

Inking this watercolor today. Feathers will take a while but so far its looking nice. I love coloring with watercolors.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
Bob Motown
Bob Motown

More by Bob Motown

View profile
    • Like