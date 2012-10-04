Brad Albright

Extinguishing The Nasher Debacle

Extinguishing The Nasher Debacle nasher dallas fire magnifying glass architecture sculpture editorial illustration comic
Hot enough to kill the gardens, damage original artwork, and close whole exhibitions, Museum Tower casts its destructive glare onto the Nasher Sculpture Center. Can Dallas save the day?
( Digital Illustration for Semigloss. Magazine, 2012 )
http://bradalbright.blogspot.com/2012/10/extinguishing-museum-tower-nasher_3.html

