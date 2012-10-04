Tom Bogman

Publish Magazine Cover, Printed.

cover coldfoil illustration colors complex publish publishmagazine
This is the final version of the Publish cover, finished with cold foil printing to make it totally pop off of the page.

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
