Erin Audry – Logo + Process

Large View + more images: http://seanw.es/Judm

There's been a lot of tweaks from the hand rendered version—both small as well as moderate changes. Many of the letter pairs have had their spacing fine-tuned for optimal legibility. I also adjusted the "A" from what was in the sketch version. I kept it's unique form, but reworked it to confirm to the same 12º slant as the rest of the letters. It made a world of difference in the overall balance and rhythm. From some client feedback, we went with a more basic "E", which I was also able to use to form a nice symmetry between the curved descenders of the "E" and "A" for a pleasant balance.