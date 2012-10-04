Ilias Sounas

Submarine ipad sketch

Submarine ipad sketch submarine crow jellyfish sea rain cloud ipad sketch drawing
Just doodling with Paper53 ipad app. I' m using this sketch as a guide for a full illustration.

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
