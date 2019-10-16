tubik

Culture Magazine Website publication design user experience design user interface web interface photo home page website design culture magazine web design user experience web interaction design studio illustration interface ux ui graphic design design
Online magazines are getting more and more online presence today, with people using the Web to get both information and entertainment. So, for web designers, it raises the challenge to combine digital design trends with traditions of editorial design. Here's the home page designed for a website of the online magazine about culture. Prominent photo content, trendy asymmetry, unobtrusive navigation, and well-checked readability make the layout elegant, attractive, and easy-to-use.

