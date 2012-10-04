WIP personal logo

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I'm working on my own visual identity, since I'm about to launch a new portfolio. The idea behind this piece is a combination between eyedropper (you can see that) and sword, which originally was a samurai sword, because ronins were the first, so to speak, freelancers.
Right now I'm satisfied with the fact that I was able to combine both together, but it's definetely not finished, I'm having problems with smaller sizes, because it's not really clear that it's eyedropper anymore. I welcome any ideas how to improve it.