WIP personal logo

I'm working on my own visual identity, since I'm about to launch a new portfolio. The idea behind this piece is a combination between eyedropper (you can see that) and sword, which originally was a samurai sword, because ronins were the first, so to speak, freelancers.

Right now I'm satisfied with the fact that I was able to combine both together, but it's definetely not finished, I'm having problems with smaller sizes, because it's not really clear that it's eyedropper anymore. I welcome any ideas how to improve it.