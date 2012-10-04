observant nomad

Observant Nomad Blog | Logos

observant nomad
observant nomad
  • Save
Observant Nomad Blog | Logos logo black white observant nomad travel blog
Download color palette

After much back and forth on this one (since it is a personal project) I think I have stumbled onto a direction for the logo. Let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
observant nomad
observant nomad

More by observant nomad

View profile
    • Like