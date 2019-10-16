Birgitte Johnsen

Inktober day 4: Himeji Castle

Inktober day 4: Himeji Castle cherry blossoms sakura castle unesco world heritage site hyōgo himeji castle scenery landscape japanese scenery japan ink painting ink drawing inktober2019 inktober ink limited colours limited colour palette illustration art
Day 4 of Inktober brings us Himeji Castle in Hyōgo seen through Sakura (cherry blossoms). Which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Some might also recongnize the castle from “James Bond: You Only Live Twice”, where it was depicted as a Ninja training centre.

