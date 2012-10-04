João Luiz Wittkowski

Zombie Hand

zombie hand
This one isn't finished due to lack of time, but I really wanted to post it before finishing. It's a part of a serie of wall adhesive of zombie hands in real size.

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
