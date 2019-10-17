John Blond

Different

Different branding poster design freelance graphic designer limited edition tshirtdesign tshirt designer london typography graphic design design
DIFFERENT
1/10. From my poster series "100 days with nothing to do" I selected 10 posters turning into t-shirts. Limited edition design
London-based multidisciplinary designer :)
