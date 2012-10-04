Zachary Kutz

ADK Brew Works

Beer packaging adirondacks branding
Beer packaging I did as a student at Tyler School of Art paying homage to where I grew up!

Check out some of the details here: http://www.ohbeautifulbeer.com/2012/05/adk-brew-works/

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
