About Pop up ray gun flashing lights photoshop plugin cool retro vintage web design
The "about" pop up from the Photoshop plugin I'm working on. Added a subtle little animation to the ray gun lights to give the plugin an active feel. Im pretty sure it'll be ready for you all to play with before the end of October.

Update:You can now download WebZap HERE

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
