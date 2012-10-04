Jeffrey de Groot

New Portfolio Design (wip)

Currently working on my new portfolio website. I really fell in love with the #ec0355 color, so I had to use it. The small bar is part of the slider navigation. In this image, the first of 6 slides is shown. When the next slides comes in, the pink bar will slide his own full width to the right.

It's still a work in progress, so I just don't want to show too much;)

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
