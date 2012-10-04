Dave McNally

Enlivicons

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
Enlivicons html browser screenshot icons enlivicons coming soon
Download color palette

The icons are done and custom shapes saved. Now just whipping up a simple single page.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like