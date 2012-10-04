Ben Barnes

Zermatt Abominables

Logo for my fantasy basketball team, based in Zermatt, Switzerland. We all know that yetis are not only found in the Himalayas, but according to a certain ride at Disneyland, you should watch out for them near the Matterhorn as well.

Sports Branding. And Other Stuff Too.
