Drawing for wine label called "Junior"

Drawing for wine label called "Junior" wine label painting
Full project here: http://gaddict.net/designtalk/Junior_2012.jpg
The leaf, the boat, waves and water are all painted separately.
The final composition and blending are adjusted in photoshop.

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
