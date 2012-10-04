Nicholas D'Amico

Take Heart

Take Heart script forever designbydiamond type arrows texture
After many sketches for a client, you need to treat your self to one! this one will make it on Design by Diamonds fall release for sure!

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
DsBD Branding Design

