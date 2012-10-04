Adam Trageser

Two Left Lettering Co

Adam Trageser
Adam Trageser
Two Left Lettering Co two left two-left lettering company co hand luck star america pa keystone pennsylvania hand done fingers crossed lettering company two left illustration banner old knife bones vintage signage typography sign adam trageser type logo branding
Lettering / illo idea for what I can only hope of starting one day.

Cross 'em tight... Keep 'em close.

