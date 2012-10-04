Dave Keller
NewSpring Creative

Magazine Article Detail

Dave Keller
NewSpring Creative
Dave Keller for NewSpring Creative
Hire Us
  • Save
Magazine Article Detail magazine futura cubano
Download color palette

A closeup of one of the articles in the magazine. My first time doing justified type where I like the result. I have since fixed the three hyphens in a row after looking at this. Watch those H&Js!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
NewSpring Creative
NewSpring Creative
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by NewSpring Creative

View profile
    • Like