Printio Identity

Printio Identity logo branding podio app identity corporate identity
Identity for a third party web app for Podio which launched this week that allows the user to print their Podio data in a very simple and effortless manner.

It's just a simple idea of the name popping up out of the line which represents the mouth of the printer.

Check out the site and the app at www.printio.it

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
