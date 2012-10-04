Rob Cham

Bloom

Piece for the recent Bloom Arts Festival. Based on an idea I had about a video game about light and darkness. You're a small kid armed with just a sword and a torch, you navigate in a straight path and everything lights up in this beautiful way. You make your way through the game collecting items that help make things brighter upgrading your torch, eventually even weapons. Yeah.

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
