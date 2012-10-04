🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Piece for the recent Bloom Arts Festival. Based on an idea I had about a video game about light and darkness. You're a small kid armed with just a sword and a torch, you navigate in a straight path and everything lights up in this beautiful way. You make your way through the game collecting items that help make things brighter upgrading your torch, eventually even weapons. Yeah.