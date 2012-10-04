Martin Schmetzer

NSC vector

NSC vector schmetzer typography lettering hand drawn vector nsc overcome unbelief
"Overcome Unbelief"
Vectorization of hand drawn typography. See more on the link below.
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Overcome-Unbelief/5308651

NSC
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
