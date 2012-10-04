Searchbox v2

Nicolas Gauthier-Pin

Or rather, site v2. The design ended up changing quite a bit. At least I'm much happier with this searchbox.

It actually has an HTML5 animation for the width, but I have no idea how to capture an animated gif of it easily.

A sample of what I'm working on right now
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
