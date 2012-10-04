Thomas Fitzpatrick

Hendrix Sketch

Hendrix Sketch afro sketch digital illustration smoke smoking guitar musician holler jimi hendrix moustache psychedelic portrait boardroom music joint cigarette singer caricature cartoon
Sketched up another illustration for my work's boardrooms. Will be posting the final ones up soon.

Illustrator and designer, currently art directing buns.
