Crystal Grind Coffee Co. Revised

Crystal Grind Coffee Co. Revised coffee logo branding identity crystal
Took a look at my logo again and made some revisions and added color. Would love some feedback!

Rebound of
Crystal Grind Coffee Co.
Posted on Oct 4, 2012
