Mind Filled Storm

Mind Filled Storm art wood ink drawing
Mind Filled Storm - Cut Wood, Acrylic, Spray Paint, Ink and Graphite, 16”x18”

You can check it out at http://dnagalleries.com/dylan/art/

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
