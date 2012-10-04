Arasoyo

SocialMe for Facebook & Twitter

SocialMe for Facebook & Twitter socialme ios iphone ipad gui ui ux apps twitter facebook feeds ios icon ipod touch
Just approved by Apple
Now available for download!! http://360-studios.com/

With SocialMe, stay up to date on all your Facebook and Twitter updates in one easy-to-use interface. Perform all the functions of Facebook and Twitter across all multiple accounts simultaneously. Browse status updates, post status updates across multiple accounts, read messages, post photos and video, and much more.

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
