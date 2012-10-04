Kyle Crumrine

Knife & Mallet (v2)

mallet knife leatherworking stamp valencia
Updated some of the shapes and spacing. This is a makers mark for my leather iPhone cases that I make as a sideproject.

Posted on Oct 4, 2012
