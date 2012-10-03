dylan bradway

Concept OK - Logo
This is a logo for a Oklahoma based art exhibition that contains both residencies and a juried group show. The 2 shapes that make up the layers in the logo represent the 2 main parts of the exhibition. The triangle with the droplet shape represents a dwelling to tie into the residency section of the show. The 3 dots within the larger circle represent multiples or a group in relation to the juried group show.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
