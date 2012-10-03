No Sinatras are a Chicago-based five piece formed in 2010. Their songs have an ardent rhythm section, abundant guitars and dynamic vocals and harmonies. They are wholly their own songs, formed through a creative process that has spanned several years and several cities. No Sinatras are capturing the melody and magic of Nick Cave, Townes Van Zandt, The Gun Club and even some of ol' Francis himself.

No Sinatras are currently booking shows in Chicago and across the Midwest, as well as recording their first official release.

No Sinatras. No suits and ties. No ring-a-ding-ding.

http://www.reverbnation.com/nosinatras