Devious Debate

Devious Debate
Debates are a time for great enjoyment and camaraderie for everyone. Even those without access to any sort of freedom whatsoever can still enjoy a good debate. Even in the land of monsters a healthy debate is always welcomed especially when it comes to selecting a leader.

http://wap.wideawakepress.com/archives/316

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
