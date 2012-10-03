Jason Borzouyeh (JB)

Chase Sapphire Credit Card Design

Jason Borzouyeh (JB)
Jason Borzouyeh (JB)
  • Save
Chase Sapphire Credit Card Design credit card design financial graphic design branding
Download color palette

Design for the Chase Sapphire card

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Jason Borzouyeh (JB)
Jason Borzouyeh (JB)

More by Jason Borzouyeh (JB)

View profile
    • Like