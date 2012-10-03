Jason Borzouyeh (JB)

JPMorgan Rebrand

I was a senior designer at McgarryBowen in NYC when we created the rebrand of J.P.Morgan. This was a massive project and went on for over 2 years. Identity items included: a custom signature, new logotype, brand guidelines, photo style, signage, credit cards, and other brand architecture products.

