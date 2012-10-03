Jason Borzouyeh (JB)

Droid

Droid brand identity packaging brand guidelines typography smart phones digital
I was the design director for the "Droid" brand identity at McgarryBowen. Work included development of all core brand assets such as the Droid logo, typography, a custom Droid font, color, design language, packaging, and in-store graphics.

