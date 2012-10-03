Ashley Hohnstein

Skizze! Exhibition and Reception Poster

Ashley Hohnstein
Ashley Hohnstein
  • Save
Skizze! Exhibition and Reception Poster lettering type typography ink hand-lettered hand-drawn hand lettered hand drawn
Download color palette

Detailed look at the lettering for a poster for an exhibition at UW-Stout. The illustrations were done by Heather Christianson. I did all of the type, and put the finished poster together. Nothing is done on the computer besides a bit of photoshop on final scan.

Ashley Hohnstein
Ashley Hohnstein
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ashley Hohnstein

View profile
    • Like