Misty Manley Amizich

Into the land of unchosen concepts!

Misty Manley Amizich
Misty Manley Amizich
  • Save
Into the land of unchosen concepts! typography orange brown 4 color poster gig poster
Download color palette

Concept for a poster for Woodford Reserve that didn't get picked.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Misty Manley Amizich
Misty Manley Amizich

More by Misty Manley Amizich

View profile
    • Like