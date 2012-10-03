Scott Fustin

Freebie iPhone 5

I don't claim to be the best modeler but I made this iPhone in Cinema 4D for mockup purposes. I also included some PSDs rendered at various angles for those without c4d. Below is the link to download it.

You can have these hours of work for free, all I ask is if you download it, take 2 seconds to click "like." Thanks, and enjoy!
http://www.scottfustin.com/iPhone_5.zip

