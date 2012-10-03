Mikey D

3D Amp & Snare

Mikey D
Mikey D
  • Save
3D Amp & Snare cinema 4d 3d c4d amp snare drum cinema 4d render
Download color palette

Close-up of some motion graphics stuff I'm doing

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Mikey D
Mikey D

More by Mikey D

View profile
    • Like