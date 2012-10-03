Liz Nugent

Pilot WIP

Pilot WIP farscape painting illustration pilot muppet
I'm always so captivated when Pilot from Farscape is on screen.. this is so much fun, I think I'll have to paint more muppets!

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
