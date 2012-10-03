Bekah Wertz

Wedding Duds

Bekah Wertz
Bekah Wertz
  • Save
Wedding Duds illustration
Download color palette

Graphic for a friend's wedding card. Let's just say I got tired of standing in the card aisle..

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Bekah Wertz
Bekah Wertz

More by Bekah Wertz

View profile
    • Like