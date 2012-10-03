Fred DiMeglio

Artcrank pdx 2012

Artcrank pdx 2012 bike bicycle bridge portland pdx artcrank
A snippet of my 2012 Artcrank print. The hand pulled print will be on display this weekend as a part of Artcrank PDX at The Cleaners.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
