tinyShark iOS

Hello,

As I promised, I just published the code of solution, that I did in the last time.

Shortly, I love to use Grooveshark, and wanted to have it in my iPhone. Native app for iOS was not a way for me - I don't do jailbreaks. I used html5 version in Safari, but the bars of browser are anoying there. Lots of bars under bars and no space for content.

So I wrote in a few mintues simple solution, on my own. It's just a webview displaying the Grooveshark html5 site.

You can easily use this code for your own needs, only if you're developer or you have an opportunity to build it on your iPhone.

So, enjoy!

https://github.com/pandizajner/tinySharkiOS