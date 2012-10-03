Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)

Anchor v2

Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)
Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)
Hire Me
  • Save
Anchor v2 rope anchor pencil charcoal illustration drawing
Download color palette

First attempt at drawing with charcoal.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)
Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)
Designer of all sorts.
Hire Me

More by Warren Keefe (Studio WmK)

View profile
    • Like