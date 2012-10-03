Shane Prendergast

Moustache

Shane Prendergast
Shane Prendergast
  • Save
Moustache logo branding fun project
Download color palette

In the process of making a new fun website to show off my future movember tash. Hopefully some others too. Here's the new logo.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Shane Prendergast
Shane Prendergast

More by Shane Prendergast

View profile
    • Like