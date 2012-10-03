Jeremy Mansfield

Pledge Badge

Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Hire Me
  • Save
Pledge Badge brand aid 2v 2nd vote ribbon badge hand fingers blue
Download color palette

Playing around with a pledge ribbon/badge. Fingers is hardzz. Whatcha' think? Workin' or not?

Made with Brand Aid

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Craftsman of beautifully branded user experiences.
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Mansfield

View profile
    • Like