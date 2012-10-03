Vlad Karpov

Happytel logo

Vlad Karpov
Vlad Karpov
  • Save
Happytel logo logo happy bug bee brand identity
Download color palette

finished version of logo

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Vlad Karpov
Vlad Karpov

More by Vlad Karpov

View profile
    • Like